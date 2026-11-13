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Prince Sterilization Services expands New Jersey campus
By MDO Staff,8 days ago
NEWS RELEASE: Investing in growth: Prince Sterilization Services expands its New Jersey campus. New 30,000-square-foot facility in Pine Brook, NJ, expands cGMP operational and warehousing capacity to support customers’ growing RTU and contract sterilization programs. Prince Sterilization Services, LLC (Prince) has opened a 30,000-square-foot building in Pine Brook, NJ,...