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MIT spinout develops hydrogel bioadhesive inspired by barnacles and spiders
By Julia Rock-Torcivia,10 days ago
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) spinout SanaHeal has developed a wet-tissue bioadhesive alternative to sutures and staples that can simplify surgical procedures. The team’s design was first inspired by natural sticky materials such as barnacles and spider webs, MIT said. Similar to nature’s sticky substances, SanaHeal’s bioadhesive grips wet, uneven tissue and forms an air- and fluid-tight seal within seconds, according to the team’s published research.