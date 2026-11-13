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Doña Ana County Hits Project Jupiter With Second Breach Notice Over Late Jobs Data
By Bianca Chavez,11 days ago
Doña Ana County commissioners voted 4-0 on Tuesday to authorize a second notice of breach against the developers behind Project Jupiter, the massive data center complex in Santa Teresa, after the companies missed an Oct. 31 deadline to turn in a complete jobs report. It is the second time this year that county officials say required jobs data tied to the project's industrial revenue bonds has not arrived on time.