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Apple details HomeView facial recognition, repair options, and more in new support guides
By Marcus Mendes,11 days ago
Coinciding with the launch of Apple HomeView, the company has been updating its support website with new guides covering everything from facial recognition and user profiles to troubleshooting and repairs. Here are the details. Apple HomeView support documents now up. Soon after announcing HomeView, Apple published a dedicated support page...