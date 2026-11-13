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SPCA Serving Allegany County: 4th Annual Holiday Craft & Vendor Show November 21 in Wellsville
11 days ago
WELLSVILLE, NY — The holiday shopping season is just around the corner, and the SPCA Serving Allegany County invites the community to kick it off while supporting a great cause! The 4th Annual SPCA Holiday Craft & Vendor Show will take place on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 10 AM to 3 PM at Wellsville Elementary School, 98 School Street, Wellsville, NY.