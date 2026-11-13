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United to AI Booking Bots: Not on Our Flights.
By Suzie Dundas,9 days ago
By now, even travelers who don’t use AI frequently know that AI’s capabilities are robust. AI can help you find cheap flights, build your itinerary, recommend hotels, and figure out whether a three-hour layover is enough time to leave the airport. But if you’re hoping to hand over your credit card information and let an AI assistant book your next vacation, United Airlines has some bad news.