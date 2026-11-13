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Rare Rides Icons: The Ford Taurus, Modernizing Family Transportation (Part XII)
By Corey Lewis,10 days ago
When the second generation Taurus and Sable debuted in 1992, their exterior styling was of the evolutionary variety. Since the first generation was an instant sales success, Ford was intent on winning a second or third sale with existing fans of the model while drawing in an even larger customer base. This was particularly true for the new Mercury Sable, which was not as daring in appearance as its first generation.