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Drug surveillance operation near Sealy leads to seizure of suspected pink cocaine
By Karly Ryan,10 days ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Members of the Westside Narcotics Task Force and the Houston Police Department investigated a suspected drug trafficking organization in November that authorities said was distributing methamphetamine and 2C-B in Houston and Austin County. On Nov. 12, task force members conducting surveillance identified Alexander Amaya Palta, whom they...
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