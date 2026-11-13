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R Street Corridor Offers Special Deals & Experiences on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday
By Traci Rockefeller Cusack,10 days ago
Filled with locally owned businesses, boutiques bars, eateries, restaurants, artists, creatives, and more, the thriving R Street Corridor offers a wonderful opportunity to “Shop R Street” and support local on Black Friday (November 27), Small Business Saturday (November 28), and all season long. Eye-catching snowflake lighting welcomes evening...