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BCSO Log: Felon-in-possession arrest made on Highway 20
By Philomath News,11 days ago
Editor’s note: This report is based on information submitted by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Not all calls for service may be included. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate and may be omitted if they could identify victims of crimes of a sensitive nature, such as sexual abuse or stalking. Individuals are identified in the log only if arrested on felony charges. Juveniles are not identified. People arrested or suspected of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.