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Distillery of Modern Art is releasing its first bottle-in-bond bourbon
By Christopher Osburn,11 days ago
Located in Chamblee, a suburb of Atlanta, Distillery of Modern Art (DoMA) was founded in 2022 by Seth Watson. It's known for its unique approach to distilling, with the building housing the distillery, an art gallery, a 3,000-square-foot event space, and a cocktail lounge. Known for its portfolio of high-quality spirits, the brand recently announced the launch of its first-ever bottled-in-bond bourbon.