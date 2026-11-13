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Commission Lowers Cap on Industrial Harvesting of Menhaden
By Delmarva Public Media,8 days ago
The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission has voted to lower the cap on industrial harvesting of menhaden. In our weekly series with the Bay Journal Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with associate editor and senior writer Tim Wheeler about the compromise. The full interview can be heard on Delmarva Today at our website delmarvapublicmedia.org.
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