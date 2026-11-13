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Active Exploits, AI Risks and Supply Chain Breaches Define Week
By eSecurityPlanet Staff,8 days ago
ESecurity Planet content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More. This week’s cybersecurity landscape combined rapidly weaponized vulnerabilities, attacks on legacy and third-party systems, AI-related security risks, and breaches exposing credentials, identity documents, and financial data. Active exploitation of a SonicWall flaw demonstrated the urgency of patching, while incidents involving Maersk, Railway, DigiCert, Chainalysis, and Crédit Mutuel Arkéa highlighted the consequences of third-party and overlooked infrastructure.