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From Tryouts to History: New Bedford Police Department Builds Its First Shooting Team in a Century
10 days ago
For the first time in nearly 100 years, the New Bedford Police Department has established an official Shooting Team. On Monday, the department held its inaugural tryouts, with 20 officers competing for a place on the team. The new program is designed to strengthen firearms proficiency, support professional development, foster camaraderie, and give officers the opportunity to represent the NBPD in competitive shooting events.
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