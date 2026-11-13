undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Loaded Ghost Gun Seized in New Bedford: Juvenile Arrested After Social Media Tip
10 days ago
On Monday, November 9, detectives with the New Bedford Police Department’s Violent Crime Intelligence Unit (VCIU) recovered a loaded, untraceable firearm after an investigation that began with proactive monitoring of social media. During the investigation, detectives identified a social media post showing a 16-year-old juvenile posing with what appeared...
10