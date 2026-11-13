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ICCI Seeks Commitment to Water Monitoring, Nutrient Reduction
By Brian Wilson,9 days ago
–A member of the Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement group gave a presentation on water quality issues Thursday evening in Algona, outlining measures they would like to see taken by state leaders. Caitlin Golle is a Community Organizer for ICCI, covering issues related to Agriculture and the Environment. Golle says the group is seeking passage of the Healthy Water Healthy Iowa resolution, which includes permanent funding for the Iowa Water Quality Information System.
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