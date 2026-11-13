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Cambridge Man Who Shot Father Nine Times Loses Insanity Defense, Faces Life
By Cynthia Yi,11 days ago
A Pine County judge has rejected a Cambridge man's bid to avoid criminal responsibility for killing his father, ruling that while he suffered genuine psychosis at the time of the shooting, he still understood what he was doing and knew it was wrong. Kirk Edward Hazlett III, 31, now faces a mandatory life sentence after being convicted of premeditated first-degree murder, intentional second-degree murder and two counts of kidnapping.
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