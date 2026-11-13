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Microsoft 365 Outage Raises Security Concerns: What You Need to Know
By Matt Gonzales,10 days ago
ESecurity Planet content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More. When the cloud goes down, a company's cybersecurity defenses can become harder to manage, too. Microsoft's widespread Nov. 12 outage disrupted Outlook, Exchange Online, and other Microsoft...