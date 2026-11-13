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Rep. Boebert Narrowly Loses Colorado Reelection Bid
10 days ago
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a conservative firebrand and staunch supporter of the MAGA agenda, lost her reelection bid to Democrat Eileen Laubacher. Newsmax and Decision Desk HQ called the race Friday for Laubacher in Colorado's 4th Congressional District, ending Boebert's six-year tenure in the House. Laubacher finished with 48.8% of the vote to Boebert's 47.9%. Libertarian Douglas Mangeris received 3.3%.