undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Aronson Center hosts Professor Vesla Weaver’s talk about the American Prison Writing Archive
By SIMONE DAYTON,10 days ago
On November 6, 2026 the Aronson Center held a seminar featuring Vesla Weaver, Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Political Science and Sociology, as she discussed the American Prison Writing Archive. The discussion, titled “The Archive and the Prison: What Prison Witness Can Teach Us About Democracy,” was the final seminar in the Aronson Center’s Fall Speaker Series, which centered around global and domestic perspectives and was hosted by the University’s Program in International Studies.