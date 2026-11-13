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Wheeling ceremony welcomes 26 new U.S. citizens, families celebrate in federal court
By Olivia Zinn,10 days ago
WHEELING, W.Va. — Raw emotion filled a federal courthouse in Wheeling as 26 immigrants from around the world took the oath to become U.S. citizens. The naturalization ceremony took place Friday at the federal courthouse, where family members and loved ones gathered to celebrate as the new citizens embarked on what organizers described as new journeys. The group included people from India, China, Thailand, Mexico and the United Kingdom.
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