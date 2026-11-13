undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘The O.Z.’ Gets A Prestige Rerelease From BOOM! Studios
By Alex Zalben,10 days ago
The Wizard of Oz goes post-apocalyptic in David Pepose and Ruben Rojas’s Ringo Award-winning The O.Z. And now it’s going to a 56-page prestige format from BOOM! Studios. “Equal parts Mad Max and The Wizard of Oz, THE O.Z. was a Kickstarter success story that was years in the making—and today, I couldn’t be prouder that our Ringo Award-winning series will reach a brand-new audience at BOOM! Studios,” said Pepose via press release. “Inspired by the stories of real-life veterans from my days as a newspaper reporter, THE O.Z. is an adventure that I’ve been burning to tell for nearly a decade,” he adds, “and with the incredible creative team of Ruben Rojas, Whitney Cogar, and DC Hopkins, this series remains one of the most beautiful and heartfelt projects I’ve ever worked on.”