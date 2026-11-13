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No. 19 Men’s Soccer NCAA Tournament Opening Weekend Preview
10 days ago
GRANTHAM, Pa. – The nineteenth-ranked Messiah University men's soccer team earned an automatic bid to the 2026 DIII men's Soccer NCAA Tournament. With the nineteenth-seed, the Falcons will travel to Amherst for the opening weekend starting on Saturday, Nov. 14. The Falcons open the tournament against the Brewers of Vassar College on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 1:30 p.m. The Mammoths of Amherst College and the Ducks of Stevens play in the other opening round game at 11:00 a.m. The winners of each game will play on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:00 p.m. for a trip to the Sweet Sixteen on the line.