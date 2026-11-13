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Hackers stole $6.3 billion from Binance—2 habits that take 'a few seconds' can help you avoid similar traps
10 days ago
The biggest heist in cryptocurrency history began with small mistakes many internet users make. A hacking group tied to North Korea recently stole $6.3 billion from the crypto exchange Binance. The operation was sophisticated, involving fake job interviews and malicious code. But it was also mundane. Although artificial intelligence played...