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Jennifer Lopez’s “THE JLO SHOW” Premieres Thanksgiving Night on CBS and Paramount+
By Jason Price,9 days ago
Jennifer Lopez is bringing her Las Vegas residency home for Thanksgiving. CBS and Paramount+ have unveiled the trailer for “The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas,” a concert film premiering Thursday, November 26, from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. An extended version will be available exclusively on Paramount+.