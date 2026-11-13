undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan spill their 'Costar Confessions' | Exclusive
10 days ago
NEW YORK – Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan just can't stop cracking each other up. The pair, who star in Apple TV's new cat-and-mouse heist series "12 12 12" (out Nov. 13 with a two-episode premiere), sat down to share their "Costar Confessions" in a new video interview with USA TODAY, and it was quickly apparent that they share the kind of friendship grounded in playful quips and jokes made at each other's expense.