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Theatre Review: ‘The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity’ at NextStop Theatre in Association with Flying V
By Anne Valentino,10 days ago
By the time you leave NextStop Theatre’s latest production, you will undoubtedly remember the name Chad Deity. Featured prominently in the title, the character of Chad Deity embodies far more than a nemesis for the play’s protagonist, more than a flashy marquee-worthy player on whom THE Wrestling has placed its franchise tag, and far more than a glitzy superstar whose fur-cloaked entrance provokes wild audience outbursts. In Kristoffer Diaz’s incredibly thoughtful and provocative play, Chad Deity is an in-your-face symbol of the ultimate unattainability of the so-called American Dream.