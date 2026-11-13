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Opinion: Thank you for supporting local education, local learners
By DOUGLAS HOWELL Guest columnist,11 days ago
On Nov. 3, voters in Pocatello and Chubbuck once again demonstrated their longstanding commitment to local public education. According to unofficial election results, 71.5% of voters supported the renewal of Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25's supplemental levy, the highest approval rate among school levy measures statewide. On behalf of our entire...