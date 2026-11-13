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FAA calls for flights to be grounded, TIAA advises travelers to check airlines before coming to airport
By Public Radio Tulsa,10 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration has called for all flights to be grounded nationwide Friday afternoon. Public Radio Tulsa spoke to Tulsa International Airport’s Kim Kuehler after the FAA issued its order. Kuehler said Tulsa International Airport did not receive any guidance about the order’s timing and will continue to...
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