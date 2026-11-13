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Austin Clears $695M Bond Sale for Utility Fixes as Rate Case Fight Heats Up
By Matt Mitchell,10 days ago
Austin City Council has authorized the sale of up to $695 million in Austin Energy revenue bonds, a move meant to fund utility system improvements and potentially refinance existing debt at lower interest rates. The city has until April 22, 2027, to complete the issuance and sale, according to a council agenda item, and the bonds could be sold in either fixed-rate or variable-rate form.