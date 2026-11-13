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Suspect arrested in New York after threats against elementary school
By Felix Day,8 days ago
Brattleboro, VT (WRGB) — A threat of violence against an elementary school prompted a swift, multiagency response in Brattleboro on Nov. 10. The Brattleboro Police Department said it investigated a phone call from an individual who threatened violence. During the incident, Brattleboro Police remained in contact with Vermont State Police regarding schools in the surrounding area and with representatives of the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union.
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