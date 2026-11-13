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Some flights remain canceled at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport after nationwide ground stop lifted
By Leslie Johnson,10 days ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A nationwide ground stop was lifted by the FAA Friday, November 13, after being in effect for several hours. Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport says some of its flights remain canceled Saturday, even after the ground stop was lifted. The airport says passengers should still expect some delays.
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