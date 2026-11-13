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7 Sci-Fi Masterpieces Goodreads Readers Love More Than ‘Dune’
By Jeremy Urquhart,11 days ago
That is an incendiary-sounding headline, so at the risk of getting defensive too quickly, let’s get some things in line and explain it. If you're skimming and scrolling already, then you're a lost cause, and you're already not reading, so whatever. That’s funny. You find an article about books and you don’t read any of it. Anyway… sci-fi books better than Dune? Really? No! Well, probably no. Dune is a fantastic book, and even if you don’t love it for whatever reason, you can likely, at the very least, admire what it’s done for science fiction, as a genre.