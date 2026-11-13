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Trump–Xi talks to test progress on trade, SI and strategic stability
By Lin Feng,11 days ago
Washington — Editor's note: this story was translated from theoriginal VOA Mandarin article. U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are preparing to meet in Shenzhen next week, testing whether their personal diplomacy can deliver progress on trade and super intelligence (commonly referred to as artificial intelligence or AI) risk management.