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Marvel Officially Debuts New Avengers Movie on Disney+ Today
By Hannah Hunt,11 days ago
After three hours of watching the Avengers try to undo what Thanos did, the last thing Avengers: Endgame gives us is a dance in somebody’s living room. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) finally gets to be with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), and for a few seconds, nobody needs Captain America for anything. The Russo Brothers went back to that scene seven years later and added a knock at the door.