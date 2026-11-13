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Amnesty International calls on Aussie government to recognize ‘gender apartheid’ in Afghanistan
By VOA Afghan,11 days ago
Washington — Editor's note: this story was translated from theoriginal VOA Dari article. Amnesty International Australia has called on the Australian government to support international recognition of "gender apartheid" and back efforts to hold the Taliban accountable for what it describes as systematic violations of the rights of Afghan women and girls.