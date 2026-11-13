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Matt’s First Alert 6 Forecast: Another frigid morning Saturday, warmer & windy next week
By Matt Serwe,11 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Even though Omaha missed tying the record for latest first freeze by a handful of hours, it was quite cold Friday morning. Temperatures will be just as cold when you wake up Saturday. All things considered, the cool weekend is about what you would expect for the middle of November. Next week, it gets much warmer, and rain returns to Nebraska and Iowa.
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