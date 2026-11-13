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What Is AI Alignment? How Developers Shape Model Behavior
By Kai Williams,10 days ago
AI alignment is the effort to make an AI system’s behavior match the goals, instructions, and values its developers and users intend, instead of a literal or distorted reading of a prompt or training signal. Developers work on it with instruction-following training, preference training such as RLHF, written behavior specifications, red teaming, and system-level controls. It is not solved, and researchers still disagree about its exact scope.