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Louisiana Illuminator: State judge temporarily blocks prediction markets in Louisiana
By Greg LaRose, Louisiana Illuminator,10 days ago
Louisiana bettors with a varied taste for risk are out of luck for the time being after a Tangipahoa Parish judge issued a temporary injunction Thursday that blocks companies such as Kalshi, Polymarket and Robinhood from doing business in the state. Attorney General Liz Murrill filed a complaint Thursday morning....