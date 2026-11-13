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Before the Boardwalk Opens, Seedance 3.0 Offers a Film Brief to Explore
11 days ago
A striped awning stirs above a closed seaside shop. The boardwalk is quiet, and a folded chalkboard sign waits beside the door. I would begin a proposed AI community video with that small pause before opening time. Instead of manufacturing a crowd or inventing a local event, the film would follow one imagined shopkeeper preparing a modest storefront for the day.