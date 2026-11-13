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Trump administration plan could open 28 million acres of Alaska land to development
By Avery Ellfeldt, KHNS - Haines,10 days ago
The Trump administration is preparing to lift a classification on 28 million acres of federal land in Alaska that has long prevented it from being developed or transferred to the state or Alaska Native corporations. Removing so-called D-1 Withdrawals would open new land for resource extraction and other uses, in...