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Perfectly Flawed Foundation Kicks Off Winter Gear Drive
11 days ago
Do you have any extra winter clothes you could stand to give to a worthy cause?. The Perfectly Flawed Foundation is collecting winter gear throughout the winter months to help their neighbors stay warm. Gently used coats, blankets, hats, boots, sleeping bags, and gloves are all appreciated along with new thermal socks, long underwear, and hand warmers. Adult sizes are preferred.