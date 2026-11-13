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SEPTA's South Broad Concourse to fully reopen for first time since COVID-19 pandemic
By Kristin Hunt,10 days ago
The South Broad Concourse connecting City Hall and Walnut-Locust stations will be completely open Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the underground network of tunnels reopened this summer in anticipation of the World Cup, MLB All-Star Game and semiquincentennial. But the South Penn Connector, a half-loop along South Penn Square connecting East Market and Broad streets, remained shuttered through the celebrations. Commuters will gain access to this corridor and with it, the complete concourse, next week ahead of the winter season.
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