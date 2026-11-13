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New law adds satellite emergency alerts into federal warning system, but researchers question its impact
By Sophia Fox-Sowell,10 days ago
The Mystic Alerts Act became law late last month, creating a federal framework for wireless providers to deliver emergency alerts through satellite networks. The technology could give emergency managers another way to reach people during disasters when cellular infrastructure is damaged or unavailable; but emergency communications experts say the law’s effectiveness will depend on how carriers implement it — and whether officials can address the procedural, staffing and coordination problems that keep warnings from reaching people in the first place.