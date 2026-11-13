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My favorite smart home addition cost me less than $1 and took 60 seconds to set up
By Jasmine Mannan,10 days ago
There is a range of modern smart home triggers you can use today, from motion sensors to smart buttons, but the downsides include battery maintenance, tuning detection zones, dealing with false triggers, and sometimes delayed state changes. I decided to opt for NFC tags instead. They cost roughly $0.50 per unit when purchased in large packs from Amazon, and they operate passively at 13.56 MHz. They contain no batteries, draw power via electromagnetic induction from the scanning phone's reader, and are typically rated for about 10 years of data retention. Placing them takes seconds, and programming them comes with significantly less friction than I find with smart buttons.