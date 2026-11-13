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Windows has a built-in RAID tool most people never touch, and it turned two old drives into a mirrored pair
By João Carrasqueira,11 days ago
If you have a NAS, or even just a high-end gaming PC, you've probably heard of RAID before. It's (typically) a hardware-level feature that lets you combine multiple hard drives so that they're recognized as a single drive, either for additional performance or redundancy. While it's very useful, it's not something everyone is comfortable setting up by themselves.