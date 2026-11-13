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Cottonwood Main Street to Close for Walkin’ on Main
By Staff,10 days ago
The following is an important message from the City of Cottonwood Parks & Recreation Department. There will be no curbside parking on Main Street, in Old Town, on Saturday, November 14th, from Pima Street to Yavapai Street for the Walkin’ on Main event. Main Street will close on Saturday at 4:00 a.m. and will re-open the same day by 7:00 p.m. The Old Town Jail parking lot will be open to general use. Road traffic is encouraged to take the detour route down Cactus Street.
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