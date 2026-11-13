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Platform Delivers Real-Time Colorado River Updates
4 days ago
A new online platform combines live Colorado River data with reporting and historical context to help users understand the river’s changing status. Colorado River Basin Insights was co-designed by the nonprofit newsroom Circle of Blue and True Elements, a company applying AI to water issues, to answer the questions policymakers, businesses, journalists, and the public have about the river.