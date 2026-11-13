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WRRC Participates in University of Sonora Symposium
4 days ago
On November 4, WRRC Associate in Extension Elia Tapia and graduate student Lizeth López presented research on transboundary groundwater at the Second Earth Sciences Symposium, held as part of the Department of Geology’s Cultural Week at the University of Sonora. The 2026 edition of the symposium honored Dr. Francisco Javier Grijalva Noriega, a professor in the Department of Geology.