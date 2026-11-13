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‘It’s exciting’: Tallahassee whale memorial moves to new home
By Jacob Murphey,10 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s the end of an era for a pod of whales that proudly held watch in Tallahassee. The four sculpted whales left their Tallahassee front yard Friday morning, where they had called home for over 20 years. A Leon County Sheriff’s escort helped them down Capital Circle, then to Crawfordville Highway and finally to Wakulla County.
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